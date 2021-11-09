Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 685.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $172.81. 62,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,543. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

