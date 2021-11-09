Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFII traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

