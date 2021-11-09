Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.21. 337,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,822. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

