Zacks Investment Management Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

