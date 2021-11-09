Zacks Investment Management Has $16.17 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

