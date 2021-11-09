Zacks Investment Management Purchases 881 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $580.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.46 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.