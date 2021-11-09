Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 15,381 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $365.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

