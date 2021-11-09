Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,758 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

