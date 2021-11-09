Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.