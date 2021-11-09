Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) to Sell

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Kaltura alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaltura (KLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.