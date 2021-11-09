Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LAWS opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.