Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $606.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.