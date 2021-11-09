Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,578. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

