Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €96.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €75.84 ($89.22) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

