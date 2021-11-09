ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,608.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $7,608.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00272907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00146940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003046 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

