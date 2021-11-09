Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $259.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,072 shares of company stock valued at $28,118,645. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.