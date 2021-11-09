Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

