Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY opened at $321.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.87. Signature Bank has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.