Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.0862 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $486,058.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

