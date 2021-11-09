ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 84.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,549.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00132048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00472903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00074041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

