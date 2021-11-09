Zilliqa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144.41 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $144.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.85 or 0.00452030 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.09 or 0.01063812 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,270,213,672 coins and its circulating supply is 11,978,746,519 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.