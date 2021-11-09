Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $136.69 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

