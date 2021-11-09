ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 110,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 67.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 122,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 195,234 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

