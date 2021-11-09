ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Announces Earnings Results

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

