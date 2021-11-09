ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 33,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Get ZIX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.