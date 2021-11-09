Zoetis Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

ZTS opened at $217.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 48.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $1,626,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

