Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $240.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.