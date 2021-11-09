ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 263.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,045,960 shares of company stock worth $1,382,313,092. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

