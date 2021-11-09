ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,366,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,045,960 shares of company stock worth $1,382,313,092 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

