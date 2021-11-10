-$0.14 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

