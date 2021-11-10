-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Copa posted earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

CPA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,590. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at about $36,560,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.