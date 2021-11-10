$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

