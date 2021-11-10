-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

