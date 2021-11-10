-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.39). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,043. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

