$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,546,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

