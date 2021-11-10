$0.96 EPS Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Centene posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CNC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

