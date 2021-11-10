$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

