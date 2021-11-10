$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

