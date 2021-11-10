$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.01. 156,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

