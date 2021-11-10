$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.