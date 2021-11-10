$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.