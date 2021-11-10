-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($3.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of AAL opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

