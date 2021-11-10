$1.38 EPS Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $160.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

