$1.58 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

