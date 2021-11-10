$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

