$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,405. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $133.06 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

