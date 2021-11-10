1,046 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADP stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
