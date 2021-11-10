1,046 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.