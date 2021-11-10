10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. 644,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,693. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.60.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

