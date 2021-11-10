1,180 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,914. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.42. 14,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,624. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

