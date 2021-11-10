1,275 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $213.67 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.