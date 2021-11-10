150,000 Shares in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,414,000.

LQDB stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44.

